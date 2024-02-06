Money In the Right Pockets

The primary purpose of this bill is to make sure benefits left behind by a parent who has passed away or become disabled are received by the child or children who then have to enter the foster care system. Unfortunately, the state’s current law on this issue allows the state to absorb that money. These are recourses that would play a huge part in getting these kids off on the right foot with tuition, housing or the numerous other things they will need as they age out of the system. This change could help hundreds of kids that have already been through so much hurt, so throughout the legislative process, I was unwilling to water down this bill or put its ultimate success in danger with unrelated amendments.

We were able to find a solution and put forth substitute language that has now been perfected and is awaiting a final vote I believe will take place next week. Now, in addition to helping foster children, the bill includes provisions expanding the safety requirements of child care facilities and modifies several laws regarding the placement and custody of children. There is no doubt that these additions expand the reach of the bill, but I also truly believe that each provision included will help provide the best life possible for children in Missouri.

I’m proud of the work and discussions that was put in to get this bill through the Senate, but with roughly half the legislative session remaining, there’s no time to rest on this one victory. Next week I am hopeful the Senate will discuss and approve my bills to end child marriage and provide potentially life-changing treatments for veterans. We also have to reapprove Missouri’s Federal Reimbursement Allowance law and finalize the state’s Fiscal Year 2025 operating budget. There’s a lot to do and not a lot of time to do it, but we are gaining momentum and I am optimistic for a great finish to the 2024 Legislative Session.