MLB stalled but baseball still played near and far

This feels like 1994 -- and I'm not thrilled about it.

Let me explain.

My historical frame of reference is in the form of baseball. Name the year (within my baseball-watching years) and I'll tell you who won the World Series and maybe an anecdote about where I was at the time or something memorable about that season.

Which brings me to the summer of 1994. A young Lucas Presson was in West Park Mall with his mother. I remember telling mom that I wanted to watch the Cardinals on TV. She reminded me that Major League Baseball was not being played because of a players' strike. For some reason, I didn't realize that applied to my beloved St. Louis Cardinals. A summer without baseball. I hoped no one would have to endure this again.

Then came March 2020. My first trip to Cardinals spring training in Florida was canceled when Major League Baseball suspended games because of the coronavirus. At the time they said the season would be suspended for at least two weeks. That turned into several months. And while some professional sports are returning to action, the baseball players' union and MLB continue to negotiate compensation parameters for resuming the season, if only to be seen on TV.

The bad news: There's been no Major League Baseball thus far this year. The good news: There's still baseball being played elsewhere.

The KBO (Korea's professional baseball operation) resumed games with no fans in the stands, though stuffed animal toys can be noticed in some of the seats. ESPN broadcasts six of the games per week with American broadcasters calling the games from their homes. It's been an interesting experience, particularly when you compare it to baseball in North America.