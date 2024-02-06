In these trying times, I am grateful for the continued support from the Missouri business community in contributing to the health and welfare of our region. I am particularly grateful for Missouri Care Inc., an Anthem company, for donating a total of $54,000 to a trio of noble causes that will benefit the residents of Southeast Missouri.

The donations include: $14,000 to Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium, $15,000 to SEMO Health Network and $25,000 to Bollinger County Library. These grants will impact the well-being and quality of life for our families, neighbors and friends.

The $14,000 grant to Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium will be used to develop a telehealth room and to purchase items for the Stork Nest Pantry. The telehealth room will support case management, behavioral health, virtual meetings, health education and provider meetings with clients. The room will be designed to support soundproof and audio technology. The Stork Nest Pantry provides basic needs to area families enrolled in the program. The funding will help improve conditions for children and parents by ensuring that certain infant care, safety items and household items are available to families in the Missouri Bootheel.