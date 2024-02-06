Missouri study could shine light on welfare dependency

There is a perception — though it may be inaccurate — that many relying on welfare benefits are part of generational poverty where taxpayer-funded assistance has become a “family tradition.”

When generation after generation after generation rely solely on government assistance, it’s worth asking how the program can be improved to end generational dependency.

And that is the goal of a Bootheel lawmaker who wants the state to fund a study on generational use of public assistance.

Rep. Herman Morse, R-Dexter, has proposed the study to shine light on the effectiveness of welfare programs.

There’s no question welfare dependency is indeed a generational problem. And though this state study will not resolve the issue, it may well help lawmakers adopt programs to break the chain of dependency.

Opponents of the study fear the research will only stigmatize those on welfare. Yet they offer no insight or solution on how to reduce or eliminate generational reliance on government programs for food, housing, health care or other daily needs.

Why would anyone oppose a study that could at long last provide a pathway to escape total reliance on welfare?

I think the study will reveal some eye-opening data that hopefully will nudge the discussion on public assistance.