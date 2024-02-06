Missouri should consider high-tech coal plants

Coal is in the news again, thanks to the Trump Administration. But this time there's a new wrinkle. The administration is aiming for a high-tech approach that could appeal to climate change activists looking to secure realistic reductions in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. And for a state like Missouri, which relied on coal for roughly 80 percent of its electricity last year, this could be significant.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has announced that it is considering investment in the development of small-scale, "modular" coal plants that some are calling the power plants of the future. These compact generating stations can achieve extremely high energy efficiencies, and would be doubly clean when paired with new, cutting-edge systems to enhance the capture of exhaust emissions.

It's clear that President Trump is standing behind his commitment to revitalize America's coal sector. But technological advances are emerging that may indeed validate his decision--including an array of systems to fine-tune the trapping of exhaust gases and particulate matter.

To date, America's coal fleet has invested more than $122 billion on such specialized "scrubbing" equipment. But coal could transition further into the realm of high-tech now that "Super-critical" and "Ultra-supercritical" power plants are coming online to burn coal at far higher temperatures. Under such intense heat and pressure, coal burns more efficiently, yielding lower CO2 emissions per kilowatt generated.

There's one problem, though: The Obama Administration's focus on eliminating coal through hefty regulations discouraged utilities from moving toward higher efficiency systems. As a result, America's coal fleet is aging, and the U.S. now trails China, Japan, and the EU in fully implementing these technologies.