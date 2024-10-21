Missouri leads nation in homeless solutions

Although the 2022 Missouri legislature passed the fewest number of laws in modern memory, it did take a monumental step toward reducing homelessness. In the last hours of the session, both houses, with bipartisan majorities, approved bill HB 1606, introduced by Sen. Holly Rehder and Rep. Bruce DeGroot. The law allows local cities and nonprofits to try new homeless strategies and ensures that cities act against the growing danger of homeless camps.

Under current law, almost all federal and state money for the homeless goes toward a single policy, known as Housing First. Under this model, the government tries to give every homeless person on the streets a free and permanent home, no strings or requirements attached. Yet the evidence shows that Housing First does nothing to improve the health or well-being of the homeless, and that building more units only attracts more people into the system.

The federal government is already throwing billions of more dollars at Housing First, so the bill redirects state homelessness funds to different types of shelters and treatment programs. Now cities and nonprofits can seek funding for solutions that have shown success elsewhere, such as safe parking areas, sanctioned and policed camping facilities, and even tiny home communities. Under the new bill, Missouri cities and counties can bring these models into their communities or try other models -- whatever fits their needs.

The bill also requires typical shelters to prove that they are worth the investment. The shelters must show that they are improving the employment and income of their residents. If the shelter can demonstrate it is doing better than average, it can receive new bonuses under the bill. This "pay for performance" model will ensure that providers have the same goals as both the taxpayers and the homeless themselves.