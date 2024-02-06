The threats coming from North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, continued with another test of its Intercontinental Ballistic Missile. The North Koreans claim their missiles can now hit targets in the continental United States. In light of these threats it is appropriate for the U.S. Department of Defense to continue testing and improving missile defense systems to protect the U.S. from attack. The threats are fodder for the media as they emphasize the threats without putting it all in context.

During the Cold War the threat of a nuclear war between the U.S. and the U.S.S.R. was constant. The world was protected because both countries understood that an attack by one would be met with a retaliatory strike by the other. The result of these attacks would be total destruction with radiation continuing to kill those who survived the massive blasts from the numerous strikes. The leaders of both countries understood this and the threat of nuclear war was contained by what was referred to as mutually assured destruction (MAD). Based on his history we cannot expect Kim Jong-un to act rationally, but we also cannot overreact to statements and threats from North Korea's national leader with our own hollow threats.