Minor League Baseball survives and waits its turn

ALTOONA, Pa.

As the scent of fresh-cut grass delicately fills the air, so do the aromas of hot dogs and hamburgers coming from the grill on the lower deck. Just past right field, there is an amusement park where you can hear the slow clink, clink, clink of the roller coaster as the carriage climbs its ancient wood scaffoldings. The kitschy music found at any ballpark in America echoes throughout.

The pitcher has taken the mound; the catcher is crouched in position; and an eternity passes as glances and signs are exchanged. The pitcher winds up, stretching his left hand behind his back. The ball sails toward home at a smidgen over 90 mph, and POP! It lands in the weathered glove of the catcher.

All of the chords of America's pastime have been struck. Almost.

The fresh-cut grass was not done by a professional grounds crew. That was David Lozinak, the COO of the Altoona Curve team. The grill on the lower deck was fired up by the handful of staff who weren't furloughed, feeding not fans but the players and coaches a late lunch.

There is no one in the stands, nor any team in the visitor dugout, only the taxi squad for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who practice here daily.

There is no mascot doing cartwheels on the upper deck, and there are no T-shirt tosses for kids. There are no fireworks nights, which make Minor League Baseball's very existence a community event. It's a place for all ages, particularly for families to be able to have an affordable night out and good food -- their hot sausage sandwiches are legendary -- and be able to see young talent prepare for the big leagues.

It's been nearly a month since Minor League Baseball announced it was canceling its season, and nothing about the void that decision left has really gone away or been replaced.

Having the Pirates taxi squad practice here almost makes the loss worse. At least before, there were no physical reminders of what could have been. Now they are here daily, and no one is watching the next Gerrit Cole throw his first pitch on his way to greatness far outside this beautiful ballpark at the foot of the Allegheny Mountains.

It is arguably the best view in the minor leagues. Peoples Natural Gas Field, purposely designed to resemble a roundhouse, an homage to this region's railroad past, is the home of the Altoona Curve team, itself an homage to the nearby railroad engineering marvel Horseshoe Curve.

The team is the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. With its 2020 season canceled, it's relying heavily on creativity and survival tactics to fill the gap between the last pitch of the 2019 season and the start of the 2021 season.