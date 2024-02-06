Military recruitment increasingly difficult

When President Lincoln and Congress decided to draft young men for military service during the Civil War the public reaction produced riots in several cities. Despite public opposition, the need for men to replace those killed or wounded meant that conscription would last as long as combat continued. The military draft ended when the Civil War ended.

There was no peacetime military draft, but war in Europe raised concerns that the United States could be threatened if the conflict continued. The draft began during World War I and ended when the war ended. In 1940 conscription was begun again, although some changes had been instituted. Religious exemptions had been narrowed, and the terms of service were lengthened. On Dec. 5, 1942, U.S. Army inductees' term of service was set to be the duration of the war plus six months.

The Korean War began in June 1950 and ended with an armistice in 1953 and resulted in 1.5 million men drafted to military service. The draft was still in effect during the Cold War, and it was increased along with the increase in U.S. involvement in Vietnam. Of the 8,744,000 service members in the military between 1964 and 1975; 3,403,000 were deployed to Southeast Asia.