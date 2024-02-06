Mike Pence, my mother had a word for you

Mike Pence is the vice president of the United States of America.

My mother, Edna, is dead -- has been for nearly 10 years.

What, you might be asking yourself, do these thoughts have in common?

That's what I'm about to tell you.

My mother was a lifelong Republican, but she would have voted for Mike Pence anyway, because his last name isn't Clinton. That would have been a crucial factor in her vote-casting decision. She could not abide either Bill or Hillary. She had special names for each of them, but I'm not about to share them in this space -- not while you're slurping the milk from the bottom of your Cheerios bowl.

But Vice President Pence's boorish behavior at the Olympic Winter Games in South Korea would have been a sad test for Edna's Republican resolve. She would have smacked the nation's No. 2 for his display of insolence. You see, my mother believed the best way to handle folks you didn't like was to smother them with kindness. But sometimes a good wallop could do some good.

You know what? No matter how grumpy folks get when they are involved in international diplomacy, if my mother had been vice president she would have turned around in her seat in the VIP box at the Olympics and said hello to the sister of the North Korean despot. It would have been, for her, the Christian thing to do. And when would you ever have another opportunity like that to show the world that Americans are, if nothing else, a charitable and kind sort who have good manners and love for all humans no matter where on the globe they hail from?

Sure, my mother wouldn't have known anyone named Kim, but she didn't know any Albertsons until she moved to a farm near my favorite hometown in the Ozarks over yonder. That was back in 1950. And it turned out the Albertsons were just about the nicest people she ever met, and she cherished the friendship they shared all those years -- even though Mr. Albertson had sold my new step-father a "riding horse" that turned out to be blind in one eye and had never been saddle-broken. But friendship -- a real affinity for bringing out the best of everyone instead of the worst -- can overcome just about any situation, even if you're from North Korea.

My mother would have been livid, watching on the TV while a stone-faced vice president labored to ignore the woman sitting behind him at the games. And the whole world was watching.

Edna had a name for individuals who displayed this sort of behavior, and I'm going to tell you what it is: