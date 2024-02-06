Merrick Garland is on a path to the abyss

Does Attorney General Merrick Garland know that he is investigating the man most likely to be the opponent of the president he serves? Does he realize that the intense political pressure campaign that's he's under to indict that man has been plainly visible to everyone? Does he care?

If we can't know where Garland is ultimately heading in his probe of Jan. 6 and the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, all indications are that he is preparing the ground for an indictment of Donald J. Trump.

The former president is inflammatory and mendacious as a matter of course, but in this case, it is the mild-mannered former judge who came within a hair's breadth of a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court who is rehearsing for the role of arsonist.

An indictment of Trump would be one of the most consequential acts by the Justice Department in decades, and Garland has a flagrant conflict of interest and is likely to have to use an adventurous legal theory to try to nail Trump -- at the same time, the legitimacy of his institution is increasingly in doubt.

This is not a promising formula. An attorney general shouldn't consider the prospect of reaping the whirlwind and think, "Bring it on."

The Jan. 6 committee, elected Democrats, and the media have been braying for Garland to move against Trump. President Biden himself has reportedly told aides in private that Garland should indict Trump. "Garland Faces Growing Pressure as Jan. 6 Investigation Widens," The New York Times reported earlier this year.

It would take truly cussed independence and enormous moral and political courage not to take the path of least resistance and give in to these voices. Garland appears to be bending, presumably on his way to breaking.

It is amazing that he's gotten this far without feeling a prick of conscience about his own status. I have no use for special counsels as a general matter, but how can an attorney general make highly sensitive determinations that will quite probably affect the state of play of the next presidential election without realizing he has a profound conflict of interest?