Mental illness a common thread

I can add neither perspective nor wisdom to the Florida school shooting issue. I can add only my sincere condolences and extreme sadness at the tragic and life-changing senseless slaughter that unfolded.

As you would expect, there is much passion surrounding the issue of gun control in the wake of such tragedies.

And those discussions are indeed long overdue.

Yet the devil is always in the detail and discussing gun control and actually moving legislation into law are two widely different issues.

Those who scoff at the subject of mental illness do a great disservice to this all-important national dialogue.

I can't help but think a sane and rational person would never commit such a heinous act. The element of mental illness is critical to the discussion.

But no amount of gun control nor improved mental illness screening will remove evil from society.

If someone, anyone is hellbent on committing evil, then their weapon of choice is irrelevant.

The passion that springs from such events has found a handy target in the National Rifle Association.

But to me, that is a shallow attempt to find a culprit in an organization instead of focusing on the individual who commits such crimes.