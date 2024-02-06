All sections
OpinionJune 29, 2023

Men will compete against men, and women against women

Holly Thompson Rehder avatar
Holly Thompson Rehder

After months of research, debate and negotiation, there is always a huge sense of accomplishment and pride when a proposed bill reaches the finish line and the governor signs his name, enshrining that bill as law. I certainly felt this last Wednesday when Senate Bill 39 was signed into law.

Also called the "Save Women's Sports Act", I put forth this legislation to protect the decades of progress that women have made in athletics. Senate Bill 39 ensures female student athletes, kindergarten through the collegiate level, will have fair opportunities and competition. The law requires athletes to participate in male or female sports based on the gender on their birth certificate.

I do not believe this is a political gray area. This is science. Transgender female athletes — those born biologically male but identify as female — have an inherent advantage. Biological males are typically bigger, stronger and faster than a biological female. Allowing this disadvantage to become a normal part of school athletics sets women's sports further behind their male counterparts after decades of striving to achieve an equal footing. In my opinion, it also breaks the law. It goes against the 1972 Title IX legislation.

We should be creating opportunities for more girls to participate in sports. I feel strongly that these young women should not be losing scholarships, roster spots at prestigious colleges or simply the personal growth and camaraderie that comes from being a part of a team to biological males. This bill ensures this equal opportunity. A biological female can participate in men's sports if no suitable women's program is available. If a school has a coed sport, that coed sport will still be allowed. This legislation only applies to sports that are specified by gender. All public, private and charter schools are required to follow this law or potentially lose state aid or other revenues from the state.

This bill's journey was not simple or easy. There was passion on both sides of the debate, and while I believe everyone has Missouri students' best interest in mind, I am glad we were able to reach this conclusion and offer the weight of our state government to preserve the sanctity of girls and women's athletics for generations to come.

Holly Thompson Rehder (R-Scott City) represents District 27 in the Missouri Senate.

