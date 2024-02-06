Men will compete against men, and women against women

After months of research, debate and negotiation, there is always a huge sense of accomplishment and pride when a proposed bill reaches the finish line and the governor signs his name, enshrining that bill as law. I certainly felt this last Wednesday when Senate Bill 39 was signed into law.

Also called the "Save Women's Sports Act", I put forth this legislation to protect the decades of progress that women have made in athletics. Senate Bill 39 ensures female student athletes, kindergarten through the collegiate level, will have fair opportunities and competition. The law requires athletes to participate in male or female sports based on the gender on their birth certificate.

I do not believe this is a political gray area. This is science. Transgender female athletes — those born biologically male but identify as female — have an inherent advantage. Biological males are typically bigger, stronger and faster than a biological female. Allowing this disadvantage to become a normal part of school athletics sets women's sports further behind their male counterparts after decades of striving to achieve an equal footing. In my opinion, it also breaks the law. It goes against the 1972 Title IX legislation.