Memories of Shanks, Bloomfield

Regarding the column, "Lessons from Eisenhower, seen in the lives of Drury, Buhs and Shanks" by Jon K. Rust. I grew up in Bloomfield, Missouri, and was raised in the First Baptist Church. Of course, I knew Mr. and Mrs. Shanks my entire life. I was terribly sorry to hear about Connie Shanks' death. She was a sweet, sweet lady.

I have many fond memories of growing up in Bloomfield. In 1975 when I graduated from high school I couldn't wait to leave that small town. I went to SEMO in Cape Girardeau and thoroughly enjoyed my time there. Life takes many twists and turns, and I've never come back to live. But after all these years I finally realize what a wonderful place it was to grow up. We were taught values and to treat people kindly in this world by the wonderful people there, my parents and people like the Shanks. I have a recipe that my mother got from Connie many years ago. Every time I make that casserole I think of her. My older brother was in the same class as their daughter Brenda -- good friends with son Johnny -- and at some point he was at the Shanks' house and Connie made that casserole. Of course, he told Mom and Mom had to call Connie for the recipe. That recipe is one of my favorites.