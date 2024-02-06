Memories of Memorial Day

What are you doing to celebrate Memorial Day?

How will you honor the soldiers, sailors and airmen who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep America safe, free and great for more than 240 years?

My son Cameron, as usual, will take his daughters to a military cemetery and remind them who those fallen soldiers were and why America was worth fighting and dying for.

Cameron's kids -- my grandkids -- will be taught what I taught him and my daughter Ashley and what my father drilled into me.

I remember how I first learned about the greatness of America and its military.

Riding out to the Reagan ranch, sitting in the front seat of my father's car, he would regale me with stories about great Americans and sing all the songs of the U.S. military -- the Army, Navy, Marines, even the Coast Guard.

I was lucky.

I was brought up by my parents to love America, the Founding Fathers and our sacred political foundations -- the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the ideals of freedom and equality under law.

Kids today are being brought up to hate America and everything about its past and present.

For one big example, they're being taught in schools from an early age that this is a country built for and by slave owners and that it is still racist in its bones, its justice system and its government policies.

We all know who's preaching this untruthful, harmful and dangerous lesson plan -- Democrats and the liberal media.

The race card is the only card they know how to deal in politics and they've been playing it in elections for decades.

They played it against my father and every Republican or conservative presidential candidate or Supreme Court nominee since then.

Just this week, they immediately threw down the race card when Sen. Tim Scott and Gov. Ron DeSantis announced they were running for president in the Republican primary.