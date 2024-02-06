Memories of Fort D

In May 1974, three months before my 9th birthday, my newly-divorced mother and I moved into the attic apartment above my grandparents' house on Elm Street, just down from May Greene School.

We called it the Fort D house.

Our first day in the attic, Mom and I dug our quickly-packed, crumpled clothes out of the IGA bags we'd stuffed them in, sorting and folding and stacking, desperate to create order out of the chaos of our lives. I remember looking out the window, with its clear view of Fort D. "Look, Mom," I said, hopeful. "Kids are playing dodgeball."

The lawn beckoned play. And over the next few months, Fort D became my happy place in the midst of so much sorrow and instability.

Instability, we know, can be both emotional and concrete. The places that hold the memories of childhood can be houses, schools, ballfields, the local Dairy Queen. But there are also the Fort Ds of our lives, and they nurture us along the way, too.

Which is why I was both relieved and thrilled to read that so many good people are fighting for its preservation. "The forgotten park," Fort D was called in the October 27 issue of this newspaper.

Not forgotten, I assure you, by me.

I am over 50 now, and I have not lived in Cape for 30 years, but Fort D still means a great deal to me, and to my history.

Back in 1974, my grandparents, Red and Ann Brockmire, were renters, and often on the move for more affordable rent. But that summer their Fort D rental house served as home base, and our days ran on a predictable, military-like regimen. Grandpa worked mornings in his garden and spent afternoons on the front porch swing, doing puzzles. Grandma walked to Womack's Drug Store to meet neighbor ladies for a cherry coke and, afternoons, watched her CBS soaps. All while my mom, working mostly nights at the Hosiery Mill over in Jackson, slept.