Medicine for the soul

On the first ever papal visit to Iraq, Pope Francis said: "We know how easy it is to be infected by the virus of discouragement that at times seems to spread all around us." He was talking to a persecuted people, but he was also talking to every one of us.

There's been plenty of discouraging news recently. We're marking a year since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic that shut down so much of our "normal" lives and routines. And on March 10, some celebrated National Abortion Provider Appreciation Day, where doctors who perform abortions were likened to essential personnel. That served to remind us that in New York and other states with Democratic governors, abortions are considered an essential service, even, as in the case of New York, senior citizens were being left to die of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

Pope Francis, in his first trip out of Rome in more than a year, went to Iraq and told it like it is. Since the beginning of the pandemic and earlier, he's had the right diagnosis for our deeper sickness. Much of the news coverage of his Iraq trip focused on his unprecedented visit to the Grand Ayatollah, leader of the Shia Muslims in Iraq. But the heart of the visit was his ministering to the Iraqi Christians who have been victims of genocide carried out by the terrorist group ISIS.

As people get their COVID-19 vaccines, Pope Francis has another kind of medicine in mind. His healing comes from the hope born of prayer. With this vaccine, we can go forth with renewed strength, to share the joy of the Gospel as disciples and living signs of the presence of God's kingdom of holiness, justice and peace.

At his final Mass of the trip, in Erbil, Pope Francis talked about how Jesus drove out from the temple in Jerusalem the money-changers and all the buyers and sellers. Why did Jesus do something this forceful and provocative? He did it because his father sent him to cleanse the temple: not only the Temple of stone, but above all the temple of our heart."