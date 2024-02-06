Medical marijuana may go to voters for decision

Two initiative petition drives underway in Missouri would ask voters to legalize medical marijuana.
And a highly unlikely group just put its support behind the petition drives. That surprise support may well be the catalyst to convince voters to support the medical marijuana initiative.
The Silver Hair Legislature, the elected body that advocates for Missouri seniors, named approving the medical marijuana movement as among their top five priorities for 2018.
Two competing petition drives are underway that would each place the question of legalization before Missouri voters.
New Approach Missouri has gathered over 60,000 signatures. The so-called Bradshaw Amendment, named for the Springfield attorney behind the drive, has gathered more than 100,000 signatures. It will take 170,000 signatures to put the issue on the ballot.
In fact, there is a third group that also wants to legalize medical marijuana, but they hope to do so through the Missouri Legislature.
Most observers give that effort little promise.
The two competing petition drives differ in just how medical marijuana would be taxed, who would establish guidelines and just how many operations would be approved to grow marijuana for medical purposes.
Supporters of the movement were emboldened this past Spring when the Kansas City Council greatly reduced penalties for marijuana with a stunning 75 percent approval.
In Missouri, both Columbia and St. Louis separately approved ordinances that also lowered penalties for marijuana possession.
With public opinion apparently moving in their direction, supporters of the petition drives seem convinced that soon -- perhaps as soon as next year -- the question will be decided by Missouri voters.
The Silver Hair Legislature support would have all medical marijuana offered by prescription only. Although it would provide state revenues, the group said that was not their goal.
"A number of people feel that it will help their pain and give health benefits for various conditions," a spokesperson said. "It's one of the most effective pieces of medicine in the world and one of the least dangerous. To not provide one of the best medicines in the world is cruel and unusual punishment."
Public support seems to be moving in the direction of legalizing medical marijuana, though many confuse the issue with legalizing recreational marijuana, which is not supported by any of the groups involved.
One estimate says approval of medical marijuana would generate more than $66 million in new state revenue through taxation.
But all of those involved say the issue of revenue is unimportant.
What is important, they say, is that medical marijuana has been proven effective in many areas, and it's time for this aid to be available to Missourians.
Although the devil is always in the details, it appears Missouri voters will soon be given a voice in this growing movement.
For some, it's already too late. But for others, there might be relief ahead.
Michael Jensen is the publisher of the Standard Democrat in Sikeston, Missouri.
