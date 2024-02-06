Medical marijuana may go to voters for decision

Two initiative petition drives underway in Missouri would ask voters to legalize medical marijuana.

And a highly unlikely group just put its support behind the petition drives. That surprise support may well be the catalyst to convince voters to support the medical marijuana initiative.

The Silver Hair Legislature, the elected body that advocates for Missouri seniors, named approving the medical marijuana movement as among their top five priorities for 2018.

Two competing petition drives are underway that would each place the question of legalization before Missouri voters.

New Approach Missouri has gathered over 60,000 signatures. The so-called Bradshaw Amendment, named for the Springfield attorney behind the drive, has gathered more than 100,000 signatures. It will take 170,000 signatures to put the issue on the ballot.

In fact, there is a third group that also wants to legalize medical marijuana, but they hope to do so through the Missouri Legislature.

Most observers give that effort little promise.

The two competing petition drives differ in just how medical marijuana would be taxed, who would establish guidelines and just how many operations would be approved to grow marijuana for medical purposes.

Supporters of the movement were emboldened this past Spring when the Kansas City Council greatly reduced penalties for marijuana with a stunning 75 percent approval.

In Missouri, both Columbia and St. Louis separately approved ordinances that also lowered penalties for marijuana possession.