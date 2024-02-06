Medicaid expansion will benefit patients, state economy

As a practicing physician of 36 years, there's nothing worse than seeing a patient with a late-stage illness that likely could have been prevented if only they had come to see me earlier -- but didn't, because their job doesn't offer insurance, and they can't afford basic coverage on their own.

One such patient came to me with brain metastasis from lung cancer. Had he come in six months earlier things would've been very different.

This hard-working gentleman, who had no insurance, put off going to the doctor because he couldn't afford to. Medicaid ultimately helped him, but that was after-the-fact, to cover his hospice care.

I also treated an infant born with Down syndrome whose parents made about $400 a year too much to get Medicaid services for their child.

They struggled through the years to provide appropriate physical, occupational and speech therapy and had to pay the hospital and doctors' bills for stomach and major open-heart surgeries (all in the ï¬rst year of life) out of their own pockets. Only recently, on their daughter's 18th birthday, did they finally get Medicaid services for her.

The cruel reality is that our state has left more than 230,000 hardworking Missourians without access to affordable healthcare for far too long. The good news is we can help end the debate over lifesaving care versus finances for these folks -- my patients, your friends, family and neighbors -- by passing Medicaid expansion in the November general election.

The status quo is hurting my patients' health, hurting our state's economy and worsening this country's rural health care crisis -- an epidemic that's hit especially hard in Southeast Missouri, home to five of the 10 rural hospitals to shutter in our state in recent years.

Study after study from the 36 states to approve Medicaid expansion so far shows that Medicaid expansion generates increased economic activity and budget savings, with no overall increase in state general revenue expenditures.

Show-Me Institute fellow Andrew Wilson's criticism ("The myth of 'free' Medicaid expansion," Feb. 13 op-ed in the Southeast Missourian) of a Washington University study on the fiscal impact of Missouri Medicaid expansion is an example of not seeing the forest for the trees.