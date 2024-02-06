Medic deservingly receives Medal of Honor

I have written before about the number of medics/corpsmen who have been awarded the Medal of Honor for bravery "above and beyond" what would be considered their duty. Battlefield medics brave enemy fire to get to the wounded. Obviously, their goal is to provide medical care to the wounded, but they have a secondary mission to protect the wounded from enemy fire. That is why these medical personnel carry a weapon. A call for a medic will cause a medic to disregard their own safety and charge through the kill zone to reach the patient.

That same call for a medic tells enemy soldiers that an additional soldier will expose themselves trying to reach the wounded. For that reason, in my battalion in Vietnam if a medic was needed the call was for a "Victor."