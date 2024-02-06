Medal of Honor honors heroes

If a soldier, sailor, Marine, or airman is the recipient of the Medal of Honor, he or she will be saluted by any military member regardless of rank. When a colonel passes a sergeant, who was awarded the Medal of Honor (MOH), the colonel will salute the sergeant.

The MOH has been awarded to 3,496 men and one woman since Abraham Lincoln signed the bill creating the award on Dec. 21, 1861. The official description of the award says "It is reserved for those who are distinguished "conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while engaged in an action against an enemy of the United States."