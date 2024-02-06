McCaskill off to interesting campaign kickoff with liberal Franken

By most political wisdom, one of the most closely watched political races next year will be right here in Missouri.

Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill has announced she will seek reelection in a state where Donald Trump won handily last year.

She already has amassed a substantial $7 million war chest to face her likely GOP opponent Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.

To win reelection, McCaskill will have to tiptoe through her staunch opposition to the Trump White House.

That opposition may play well in Missouri's urban centers, but it's doubtful her message will have much traction outstate.

In what seems an odd move to me, McCaskill next month will welcome Minnesota Sen. Al Franken to boost her campaign.

Sen. Franken is one of the more liberal members of the Senate, and if McCaskill somehow believes his campaigning will help her, she may be mistaken.

Voters nationwide and here at home are growing increasingly weary of the constant drumbeat against the Trump administration.

McCaskill has been relatively calm in her opposition, though her voting record mostly follows the party line.

Franken, on the other hand, is a leading voice against the new administration, and his name has been in the mix for higher office.