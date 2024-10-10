McCarthy can't control the clown caucus in House

Kevin McCarthy's quest for the House speaker's gavel is a near perfect inside-the-Beltway story because it's about pure politics and personal ambition without many narrative-muddling concerns about principles, governing philosophy or policy considerations.

McCarthy was never a policy wonk or doctrinaire conservative, he's a dealmaker and glad-hander, which is why most handicappers expect he'll figure out how to horse-trade his way into the speakership.

The only question is what he'll trade for that precious gavel. And the answer to that question holds both promise and peril.

As it stands right now, if every Republican who has publicly come out against McCarthy votes "no" -- not just "present" -- McCarthy won't reach the 218 usually needed on Jan. 3, when a speaker for the new Congress is elected. There's a little more wiggle room than that because no-shows and non-votes lower the number needed for a majority. But given that 36 Republicans very likely voted against him in the leadership vote earlier this month, he's got work to do.

Even if he agrees to mow the lawn or pick up lunch for every recalcitrant Republican, he'd still have one of the narrowest majorities in history -- probably around nine votes, 222-213. That's the same margin Nancy Pelosi had coming out of the 2020 midterms, but she had a firmer hold on her caucus and a Democratic president and Democratic Senate to help impose and reward discipline.

McCarthy will have no such advantage, which means no major Republican-base-pleasing legislation will be possible. That's why everyone expects the House GOP will focus on the investigations of Hunter Biden and the Biden family's finances, of Anthony Fauci, the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the border crisis, and perhaps eventually, impeachment hearings into Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

I don't think any of these potential inquiries are inherently illegitimate or unwarranted. If the Republicans held serious, sober, responsible oversight on these and related issues, it might even work to their benefit.

Of course, that is an "if" so large you can see it from orbit. The peril for McCarthy, in other words, isn't in the investigations but whether he can keep them from being clown shows, with the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene in the center ring. Color me skeptical.