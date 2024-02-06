Mayor: Thanks for tax vote

A big thank you to the Cape Girardeau citizens who took the time to vote in our recent election. There was a very low voter turnout, which was expected with only a single issue on the ballot, but I always expect it to be more. Your city council is very excited to be able to fulfill many of our goals and feel this will be a big boost for the future of our city.

In recent years, we have progressed very well with recent capital expenditures. The two major items in our Capital Improvement plan not dealt with were the airport and City Hall. Thanks to you, these projects are on the horizon. We can begin preliminary design on City Hall now, so when the County vacates Common Pleas next year, we will be in a position to begin the project. Future improvements at the airport will occur with the guidance of the FAA. Under our current Airport Master Plan the two major items already identified as deficient are a couple of taxiways and having no perimeter fencing. As these items are completed, we can also begin the land acquisition necessary to update the Master Plan for the new Terminal and Tower.

The Water projects will be completed as tax money is collected over the next few years. The additional $7.5 million toward street repairs will be allocated as $500,000 per year and will be a great addition to funds raised with the current Transportation Trust Fund tax receipts to continue to improve our city streets. The TTF expires next year, and there is a current TTF-6 committee reviewing projects and will solicit input from our citizens as they develop a plan for the renewal of this vital tax in April, 2020.