May religious liberty stand the test of time and culture

ENON, Pennsylvania

Somewhere along the line, the little village of Enon was reclaimed by the land. For years, this was where the hopes and dreams of immigrants were realized, the dreams of many Welsh Baptists and Quakers who fled their homeland when the British government persecuted them for their dissent from the Church of England. That same government also wanted to force them to adhere to English culture.

All that is left standing is the Enon Baptist Church, a tidy, white, clapboard structure that, starting in 1848, offered the faithful the ability to practice their religion freely, without fear of imprisonment or flogging, in the wild frontier of a country that had barely passed its 50th year of existence.

Five years after shutting its doors for good, the Enon Baptist Church stands on the precipice of either returning to the soil or finding an enterprising buyer to plunk down $50,000 and bring it back to a new life.

While the structure, like the people who founded it, is sturdy, the ground it sits on is encroaching at a rapid pace.

It is lost on the loudest voices in our modern culture what religious liberty means to people of faith. Perhaps it is because those curators of popular culture do not practice a religion, have never associated with anyone who has and/or live in a community in which adherence to ideologies such as climate change or social justice have replaced adherence to a belief in a higher being.

Religious liberty is enshrined in our Constitution. The First Amendment declares the right of all to exercise religion freely, without being coerced to join an established church, something the early Welsh settlers fled. People also hold the right to abstain from action in accordance with one's religious beliefs.

Freedom of religion exists for organizations as well as individuals.

After nearly a decade of asking for a religious exemption from a contraception mandate in the Affordable Care Act and subsequent litigation, the U.S. Supreme Court reinforced our foundational freedom of religious liberty in a 7-2 decision that upheld the right of the Little Sisters of the Poor to follow its religious convictions.