Masking the truths

A friend of mine from back east once told me what he said was wrong with the country.

"Readers are leaders," he said. "Unfortunately, our leaders don't read."

I was reminded of that sharp-eyed observation last week after a federal judge in Florida struck down the CDC's widely hated mask mandate for travelers.

The reaction to the mandate reversal by the pro-mask zealots and their allies in the liberal national media was hysterical, angry and predictable.

You can bet the mask worshippers are rooting for the Department of Justice to successfully appeal the judge's ruling and reinstate the CDC's rule.

But like most Americans, I'm rooting and praying for the permanent death of the mask mandate, which should have happened a long time ago.

I'm vaxxed and boosted. I don't care if you're wearing a mask or not, and you shouldn't worry about me.

If you still believe the myth that a cloth mask keeps you safe from a virus, be my guest — wear a pair of masks and a plastic helmet 24/7. Just don't treat me like I'm a granny killer.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle struck down the CDC mask mandate because she concluded the public health bureaucracy had overstepped its legal authority by imposing it early last year.

Based on the misleading and biased coverage by the liberal media — which apparently didn't actually read her decision or ignored what it said — you'd have thought the judge had ruled that wearing a mask is now illegal everywhere in the USA.

She didn't.

What she did was simply return the decision to wear or not wear a face mask to the individual, where it always belonged.

