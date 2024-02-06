Maryann Reese: While we cut prices, United used patients as pawns

Editor's note: The Southeast Missourian invited UnitedHealthcare and Saint Francis to share their perspectives on current negotiations. Here is Saint Francis' update.

After becoming president and Chief Executive Officer in the fall of 2017, many told me prices at Saint Francis Healthcare System were too high. We consulted with an independent company to perform a pricing study of Saint Francis compared to hospitals and health systems in St. Louis and the surrounding region. The results showed Saint Francis had work to do.

Even though our contracts with insurance companies allow for annual price increases, we voluntarily froze prices starting in 2017. In Jan. 2019, we decreased prices by 15%. In Jan. 2020, we decreased prices by another 10%. Our price freeze and those price reductions amount to more than $30 million in savings for all insurance companies and $10.5 million specifically for UnitedHealthcare.

In negotiations, I expected United to acknowledge our price reductions, and to extend the savings to our patients and employers. Instead, United increased premiums for employers and ignored our $10.5 million price cut. The price cut ended up in United's pocket whose profits totaled $9 billion for last quarter alone.

At the same time United was selling employers plans they said would include Saint Francis in-network, they were issuing Saint Francis a letter of termination. United terminated the contract while we were willing to continue negotiations. United even has a term for this tactic -- "Terminate to Negotiate." Using patients as pawns is the promise we believe was broken.

United wants $11.5 million cut from our prices. We have already cut $10.5 million. We did this before they asked. United needs to acknowledge the reductions already given. To provide an additional $11.5 million jeopardizes our ability to keep our doors open long-term.