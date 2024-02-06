Mary Bolen played important role for Capahas baseball

Jess and Mary's paternal instincts extended from their personal life to the ball field, and the community has benefited immensely. Jess has served as the devoted patriarch, and Mary the devoted matriarch of Capahas baseball. Together, they made sure talented ballplayers always had a home to extend their playing days. Former area high school standouts had a place to stay involved in the game, and Southeast Missouri State players had a place to stay sharp during the summer and beyond their college playing careers. It was a place for them to stay in touch with their youth, and a place where they could feel at home, a place where Mary and Jess treated them like their own.

Mary was the embodiment of maternal devotion, caring to her core. Always thoughtful, she wanted to know how players' families were doing, as well as others she came across. She made sure the "children" were fed, always had encouraging words and always rooted mightily for them to win, which they did often.

While Jess guided the team to more than 1,500 wins, Mary shares equal credit. He calls her the kindest person he ever met, and they were a team. She was tireless in raising money to help fund the team in the offseason, making sure events would play out as smoothly as possible for the upcoming season. She made sure it was an attractive option and easy on players, many of whom had families, jobs and busy lives. Many played because of the Bolens' efforts to keep the joy in the endeavor.

As a sports reporter, one of my great appreciations was Mary's dedication to making sure late-finishing games were reported. Win or lose, she'd promptly call with the update, mindful of our deadlines. Not many come along like Mary. Her smile and caring spirit will be missed at Capaha Field and all places beyond.

The family's wish is to have memorial contributions sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. I hope all do, but I also hope in the coming months, individuals and businesses in the area will reach in their pockets again to help fund the Capahas. Mary was the major player in that cause, and that front will be more daunting than ever. It's a fitting way to keep her memory alive.

But today, we take off our caps and place them over our hearts to the woman who only stepped on the field before and after games, but whose presence was felt every minute between.

I think I speak for many: Thank you, Mary.

Jeff Breer is a features reporter at the Southeast Missourian. He previously served as a reporter for the newspaper's sports department and affiliated website semoball.com.