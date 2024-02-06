VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Many of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees just don’t have the gravitas or institutional experience in dealing with giant bureaucracies to serve effectively, critics say. That whining you hear is the sound of progress.

Trump, who has spent his entire business career in real estate taking a wrecking ball to what doesn’t work and then building luxury in its place, staked his entire campaign message to American voters on the need to do the same with Washington. You’re not going to get renewal and reform from cabinet appointees who figure that the place looks good overall, but just maybe needs a little bit of paint. You need human bulldozers.

One of the few nominees that the establishment actually accepts proves the rule: Florida Sen. Marco Rubio as secretary of state. Even Democrats have said that despite their ideological differences, he’s a viable candidate for the job because he knows the ropes. Which is really just another way of saying that he’s on board with the bipartisan neocon talking points that don’t distinguish between Republican and Democrat positions much, if at all, underscoring the need for an anti-establishment force that’s skeptical of both establishment parties and whatever systemic corruption underpins some head-scratching consensus.

A tweet from October 2015 by Trump himself speaks volumes about why he may have chosen Rubio. "Sheldon Adelson is looking to give big dollars to Rubio because he feels he can mold him into his perfect little puppet," Trump wrote, referring to the late top Republican donor and passionate Israel advocate, Sheldon Adelson, whose wife gave $100 million to Trump’s campaign late in the game, according to official disclosures as reported by the Times of Israel.

Not sure that anyone can actually make a puppet of Trump now that he’s cashed the check and doesn’t have to worry ever again about reelection, but Trump clearly doesn’t see Rubio as a leash-biter. Perhaps Trump also imagines him being a go-between who can translate Trump’s MAGA worldview to all the swamp critters at the State Department.

Same with Elise Stefanik, the New York congresswoman nominated to be Trump’s United Nations ambassador, who already seems to be working on her MAGA fluency after many years of speaking only neocon. "I’ve seen how important Ukraine is for the region," she said in March 2022, according to WWNY-TV News. "They need to be admitted into NATO and we need to do everything we can by providing them munitions and javelins. ..."

Fast-forward to just a few days ago. Stefanik "fully supports President Trump’s peace through strength policy agenda and will follow his lead as commander-in-chief on best practices to end the war in Ukraine," her spokesperson said.

"Best practices" for ending a war start with cease-fire agreements and negotiations, which is the opposite of what official Washington is advocating, and what Americans voted for. But Stefanik already seems to understand what it’s going to take to keep the job.