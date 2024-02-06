MARK BLISS OPINION : The 12 days of impeachment Christmas song

On the first day of impeachment
Adam Schiff gave to me
A pounding gavel all for free
On the second day of impeachment
Adam Schiff gave to me
Two opening statements
And a pounding gavel all for free
On the third day of impeachment
Adam Schiff gave to me
Three Trump tweets
Two opening statements
And a pounding gavel all for free
On the fourth day of impeachment
Adam Schiff gave to me
Four interruptions
Three Trump tweets
Two opening statements
And a pounding gavel all for free
On the fifth day of impeachment
Adam Schiff gave to me
Five days of hearings
Four interruptions
Three Trump tweets
Two opening statements
And a pounding gavel all for free
On the sixth day of impeachment
Adam Schiff gave to me
Six out of orders
Five days of hearings
Four interruptions
Three Trump tweets
Two opening statements
And a pounding gavel all for free
On the seventh day of impeachment
Adam Schiff gave to me
Seven witnesses witnessing
Six out of orders
Five days of hearings
Four interruptions
Three Trump tweets
Two opening statements
And a pounding gavel all for free
On the eighth day of impeachment
Adam Schiff gave to me
Eight chants of obstruction
Seven witnesses witnessing
Six out of orders
Five days of hearings
Four interruptions
Three Trump tweets
Two opening statements
And a pounding gavel all for free
On the ninth day of impeachment
Adam Schiff gave to me
Nine networks calling
Eight chants of obstruction
Seven witnesses witnessing
Six out of orders
Five days of hearings
Four interruptions
Three Trump tweets
Two opening statements
And a pounding gavel all for free
On the tenth day of impeachment
Adam Schiff gave to me
Ten talking points
Nine networks calling
Eight chants of obstruction
Seven witnesses witnessing
Six out of orders
Five days of hearings
Four interruptions
Three Trump tweets
Two opening statements
And a pounding gavel all for free
On the eleventh day of impeachment
Adam Schiff gave to me
Eleven corruption comments
Ten talking points
Nine networks calling
Eight chants of obstruction
Seven witnesses witnessing
Six out of orders
Five days of hearings
Four interruptions
Three Trump tweets
Two opening statements
And a pounding gavel all for free
On the twelfth day of impeachment
Adam Schiff gave to me
Another House committee
Eleven corruption comments
Ten talking points
Nine networks calling
Eight chants of obstruction
Seven witnesses witnessing
Six out of orders
Five days of hearings
Four interruptions
Three Trump tweets
Two opening statements
And a pounding gavel all for free
Mark Bliss is a former sr. government reporter for the Southeast Missourian who recently retired after 32 years with the newspaper.