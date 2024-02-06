All sections
OpinionDecember 14, 2019
MARK BLISS OPINION : The 12 days of impeachment Christmas song
On the first day of impeachment Adam Schiff gave to me A pounding gavel all for free On the second day of impeachment Adam Schiff gave to me Two opening statements And a pounding gavel all for free On the third day of impeachment Adam Schiff gave to me...
Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
story image illustation

On the first day of impeachment

Adam Schiff gave to me

A pounding gavel all for free

On the second day of impeachment

Adam Schiff gave to me

Two opening statements

And a pounding gavel all for free

On the third day of impeachment

Adam Schiff gave to me

Three Trump tweets

Two opening statements

And a pounding gavel all for free

On the fourth day of impeachment

Adam Schiff gave to me

Four interruptions

Three Trump tweets

Two opening statements

And a pounding gavel all for free

On the fifth day of impeachment

Adam Schiff gave to me

Five days of hearings

Four interruptions

Three Trump tweets

Two opening statements

And a pounding gavel all for free

On the sixth day of impeachment

Adam Schiff gave to me

Six out of orders

Five days of hearings

Four interruptions

Three Trump tweets

Two opening statements

And a pounding gavel all for free

On the seventh day of impeachment

Adam Schiff gave to me

Seven witnesses witnessing

Six out of orders

Five days of hearings

Four interruptions

Three Trump tweets

Two opening statements

And a pounding gavel all for free

On the eighth day of impeachment

Adam Schiff gave to me

Eight chants of obstruction

Seven witnesses witnessing

Six out of orders

Five days of hearings

Four interruptions

Three Trump tweets

Two opening statements

And a pounding gavel all for free

On the ninth day of impeachment

Adam Schiff gave to me

Nine networks calling

Eight chants of obstruction

Seven witnesses witnessing

Six out of orders

Five days of hearings

Four interruptions

Three Trump tweets

Two opening statements

And a pounding gavel all for free

On the tenth day of impeachment

Adam Schiff gave to me

Ten talking points

Nine networks calling

Eight chants of obstruction

Seven witnesses witnessing

Six out of orders

Five days of hearings

Four interruptions

Three Trump tweets

Two opening statements

And a pounding gavel all for free

On the eleventh day of impeachment

Adam Schiff gave to me

Eleven corruption comments

Ten talking points

Nine networks calling

Eight chants of obstruction

Seven witnesses witnessing

Six out of orders

Five days of hearings

Four interruptions

Three Trump tweets

Two opening statements

And a pounding gavel all for free

On the twelfth day of impeachment

Adam Schiff gave to me

Another House committee

Eleven corruption comments

Ten talking points

Nine networks calling

Eight chants of obstruction

Seven witnesses witnessing

Six out of orders

Five days of hearings

Four interruptions

Three Trump tweets

Two opening statements

And a pounding gavel all for free

Mark Bliss is a former sr. government reporter for the Southeast Missourian who recently retired after 32 years with the newspaper.

