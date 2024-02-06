MARK BLISS OPINION : The 12 days of impeachment Christmas song

On the first day of impeachment

Adam Schiff gave to me

A pounding gavel all for free

On the second day of impeachment

Adam Schiff gave to me

Two opening statements

And a pounding gavel all for free

On the third day of impeachment

Adam Schiff gave to me

Three Trump tweets

Two opening statements

And a pounding gavel all for free

On the fourth day of impeachment

Adam Schiff gave to me

Four interruptions

Three Trump tweets

Two opening statements

And a pounding gavel all for free

On the fifth day of impeachment

Adam Schiff gave to me

Five days of hearings

Four interruptions

Three Trump tweets

Two opening statements

And a pounding gavel all for free

On the sixth day of impeachment

Adam Schiff gave to me

Six out of orders

Five days of hearings

Four interruptions

Three Trump tweets

Two opening statements

And a pounding gavel all for free

On the seventh day of impeachment

Adam Schiff gave to me

Seven witnesses witnessing

Six out of orders

Five days of hearings

Four interruptions

Three Trump tweets

Two opening statements

And a pounding gavel all for free

On the eighth day of impeachment

Adam Schiff gave to me

Eight chants of obstruction

Seven witnesses witnessing

Six out of orders

Five days of hearings

Four interruptions

Three Trump tweets

Two opening statements