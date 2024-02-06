Marjorie Taylor Greene’s case against Speaker Johnson

The first time that Republicans toppled their own speaker during this Congress, it wasn’t a particularly edifying spectacle, but Marjorie Taylor Greene is reaching for new lows.

To paraphrase Marx: first as a farce, then as a more preposterous farce.

Greene made her anti-Mike Johnson case on Tucker Carlson’s show last week, and it was — as you’d expect — a stew of conspiratorial thinking and sophomoric ranting.

There’s a serious case against funding Ukraine, based on the scarcity of our matériel and the geostrategic preeminence of Asia over Europe, but Greene and her friendly and encouraging interlocutor didn’t come within a hundred miles of it.

Greene complained that in the space of a couple of months, Johnson has gone from a good Christian conservative to being indistinguishable from Nancy Pelosi.

Put aside the grossly unfair exaggeration, what might have happened to change Johnson’s view of his role in Congress? Would it have something to do with going from a backbencher with no responsibility to the leader of a narrow, fractious majority that, unless it can show some minimal ability to govern, is headed straight to the political dustbin?

Just asking questions ...

Obviously, it’s one thing to inveigh against spending deals when what you say or do doesn’t matter much; it’s another to be the one who has to decide whether to lead your party into a shutdown fight that it will definitely lose, blighting its political prospects for no good reason.

Similarly, Johnson should feel a responsibility to at least get a Ukraine package to a vote. There’s a bipartisan majority in both chambers of Congress in favor of sending more aid to Ukraine, and Johnson is the one standing in the way. If he doesn’t move and Ukraine subsequently collapses on the battlefield, he will have played an outsized role in the defeat of an ally at the hands of a bitter adversary of the U.S.