Marijuana Amendment 3: Wrong Turn For Missouri

In the histories of great states there are crucial crossroads. In Missouri, Amendment 3 is a wrong turn down the wrong road at the wrong time. This measure vastly expanding Missouri's marijuana monopoly goes too far.

In 2018, Missourians approved medical marijuana, which was sold to us with safeguards and protections. Many Missourians who do not use marijuana are tolerant of its regulated availability for medical use and to relieve suffering. That is not the same as supporting expanding marijuana everywhere while weakening public health and safety and locking a marijuana insiders monopoly into our Missouri Constitution.

Fortunately, Missourians are reading the fine print of Amendment 3. As a result, this flawed proposal is drawing opposition from across the political spectrum. The Missouri Republican Party opposes Amendment 3. The Missouri Democratic Party says it has lots of questions and voted to stay neutral. Missouri Libertarians, historically supportive of drug legalization, rejected endorsing this badly written mess.

Warning of risks to public health from Amendment 3, a "NO" vote is also urged by the Missouri Hospital Association and the Missouri State Medical Association. Coincidentally, this is national Red Ribbon Week, designated so all of us may reflect on the dangers of drug abuse. The Missouri Poison Control Center is warning of the dangers to kids who may mistake edible marijuana for candy. Pushing statewide legalization of marijuana in all of its forms tempting to kids (and pets) is just tone-deaf.

Some say: "So what, we get to legalize pot!" Legalization supporters be cautioned: Amendment 3 actually puts pot penalties into the Constitution.

My copy of Missouri's Constitution is 222 pages. Marijuana could be legalized in a few brief paragraphs, but Amendment 3 adds murky, legally dangerous clutter. Such casual expediency about achieving legalization ignores serious issues that will be around forever, embedded in constitutional concrete.

Here are just a few examples: