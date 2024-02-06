Marie Kondo, welcome to the world of go with the flow

Marie Kondo recently said that she's "kind of given up," and I'm so thrilled for her. Welcome to the world of go with the flow. If the glass is half full, then my house is half clean.

Kondo told The Washington Post that the huge change happened after she had her third child. "My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life."

Yes. I love this for her. We have all been there. The shoes piled by the front door and heap of things on a kitchen table that really acts as a dump zone for everyone walking through. We've all been waiting for you to join us, Ms. Kondo. It's not a shaming vibe, don't get me wrong. It's a big exhale of camaraderie welcoming her to the fold. Discover the joy of all things messy in motherhood.

I see the manicured lawns and tidy homes of people without children, and more power to them. But, like Kondo, I have three children, the youngest of which is 7. We have a dog and a cat plus mom and dad both work full time. Our cups runneth over.