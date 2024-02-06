Making it easier to make things in America

With more tariffs on electric vehicles and an election featuring two pro-tariff presidential candidates on the way, the debate about how best to support and strengthen the U.S. manufacturing sector is back. Some argue, mistakenly, that the key to protecting American industries and manufacturing jobs is a set of tariffs on industrial imports. This approach is ultimately counterproductive. There are better ways to help American manufacturing, not the least of which is to remove regulatory barriers and reform the tax code.

U.S. tariffs — taxes on Americans’ purchases of imports — are touted as a means of "leveling the playing field" by protecting domestic manufacturers from foreign competition. But this view overlooks the fact that tariffs raise costs not only for consumers but also for American businesses that use imports as inputs. Further, tariffs disrupt supply chains and cause trading partners to impose retaliatory tariffs on our exports.

Even more significantly, tariffs do little to address the underlying factors that make it difficult for U.S. manufacturers to compete in the global marketplace. Instead, manufacturers need a more favorable regulatory and tax environment. It should be obvious that excessive regulations place significant burdens on businesses, increasing compliance costs, stifling innovation and making it harder for companies to adapt to changing market conditions.

And boy, does manufacturing suffer from excessive regulations. From environmental regulations such as the National Environmental Policy Act to labor regulations such as the Occupational Safety and Health Act to consumer protection and product safety regulations to financial and accounting regulations such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, manufacturers in America face an unnecessarily onerous burden.

In a recent paper titled "Industrial Headwinds: Reducing the Burden of Regulations on U.S. Manufacturers", published in the May 2024 Club for Growth Policy Handbook, economist Daniel Ikenson writes, "For manufacturing firms, the cost of federal regulations in 2022 was roughly $350 billion, or 13.5% of the sector’s GDP — a burden 26% greater than the inflation-adjusted cost of regulatory compliance in 2012."

He adds that while the average U.S. company pays a regulatory compliance price of $13,000 per employee, large manufacturers shoulder a cost more than twice as much — $29,100. However, even some small-sized manufacturers face annual compliance costs of $50,100 per employee. This helps explain why manufacturing automation is so popular and why our fastest-growing companies are in service-sector tech, not manufacturing.