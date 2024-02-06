Making homelessness a valid lifestyle choice is wrong

Americans must not surrender to the new normal of squalor and urban chaos -- of tent encampments, public defecation, panhandling and shouting schizophrenics.

In the aftermath of Jordan Neely's tragic death on a New York subway, advocates for the homeless and most Democratic politicians are demanding unfettered freedom for the homeless to live on the streets, even with mental illness.

Advocates are taking over subway stations and dominating the mainstream media with their demands. Too little is being said about the needs of the quiet majority.

People who go to a job every day or operate a business or take their kids to school need safe sidewalks and public transportation.

Yet Democrats in the Oregon state legislature are pushing a bill to guarantee the homeless the right to sue for $1,000 if they are harassed or removed from a public space.

Democratic lawmakers in California recently defeated a ban on homeless encampments within 500 feet of a school, playground or youth center. So, it's OK for kindergartners to have to step over syringes and navigate buckets of urine on their way into school?

Even after Michelle Go was pushed to sudden death off a Times Square subway platform by a mentally ill homeless person in 2022, the New York Civil Liberties Union continues to say, "we must not lock people with mental health issues away in hospitals" and "allow police officers to simply sweep homeless people out of the subways so they are kept out of sight."

New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie railed this week that "we are living through a vicious campaign of demonization and hostility toward the homeless" with "prominent voices" advocating "sweeping homeless people from the streets like trash." Bouie is wrong. The opposite is true. The loudest voices are demanding "rights" for the homeless, but not for the rest of us.

The National Coalition for the Homeless considers local laws against panhandling and sidewalk camping as violations of the constitutional rights of the unhoused.

What about rights for Pedro Morales, an Austin, Texas, small-business owner? A homeless encampment has popped up in the alley next to the building he owns. "I have to clean up somebody else's mess," he explains.