Make America better again

Already I've had it.

I've been back home for just a weekend but I'm ready to get back on that cruise ship and get away from America the Angry.

The ship my wife and I cruised on recently in the Caribbean was like heaven.

No political arguments at lunch. No one ranting about $6 gas prices. No TV screens filled with Fox or CNN talking heads.

Only one person on the ship tested positive for COVID — you remember COVID?

Enjoying time on the blue ocean, getting off the ship in Jamaica and playing golf — it was a truly great vacation.

But then you come back to America, where it seems everyone needs to be enrolled in an anger management program.

America has become a depressing, unhappy place to be and it's all because of woke politics.

It's getting so you're not allowed to laugh anymore.

When we got back home we learned the wokesters who run Twitter were suspending the conservative Babylon Bee satire site.

Why?

For the politically incorrect crime of deliberately "misgendering" U.S. Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine by awarding her the Bee's title of "Man of the Year."

And this last week I've had to watch a supposedly brilliant and super qualified nominee for the United States Supreme Court tell a U.S. senator she couldn't define what a woman was because she is "not a biologist."

Was I allowed to laugh at that absurd answer? I hope so, because I didn't check first with The Washington Post editorial board.

But seriously, there's nothing funny about what's been happening to the country since the Biden-Harris-Pelosi gang has been in charge.