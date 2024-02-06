Mail-in ballots: Voter fraud made easy in New York

Much talk is swirling about the voting process during this coronavirus craziness. Specifically, jabber about mass mail-in voting has been particularly prevalent. Democrats, typically, are for it, heralding the right to vote while accusing Republicans of wanting to suppress that right. Republicans are typically opposed, stating concerns about voter fraud. I'm weighing in as a person who has seen firsthand how easy it would be to do some downright dirty deeds during an election.
It doesn't matter how often folks poo-poo the threat of voter fraud, we know that even dead folks and Donald Duck have voted in years past. Embarrassing for the greatest nation on the earth, but true.
If we were a family of Joneses voting on extra crispy or spicy for dinner, that's one thing, but when we're dealing with the direction of a country, especially in these crucial times, that's something else altogether, and we've got to get it right. Fraud ain't right. Opening the door to fraud ain't right, either.
So let me take you back a few months when my friend in Missouri received a New York local/state election primary ballot at her house with my name on the envelope. A few things are noteworthy in this scenario: 1) This mail came to a friend's house, where I stayed for about 10 months when I first moved to Missouri, 2) It's been six years since I was staying at this friend's house, 3) I did not move back to New York after staying at her house, and 4) The ballot was not addressed to my New York address and then forwarded from the post office in New York to my friend's address in Missouri; it actually was addressed to her Missouri home. First, if they know I don't live in New York -- which they clearly know because they sent it to Missouri -- why would I be getting a New York ballot? And, mind you, I didn't get the ballot; a friend got the ballot. Is it me, or is this problematic? Second, in six years, this friend could have moved, and a stranger could have gotten the ballot. Whether friend, foe or foreigner, the intended person is not the person who received it, and even if I had received it, I shouldn't have received it because it should never have been sent. Ultimately, here's the issue: The person who did receive it could have filled it out and mailed it back -- thus voting in a New York election via a ballot some genius mailed to Missouri.
If you think that's something, check out this even more disturbing situation that just occurred. An elderly family member -- we'll just call her Sonya -- is not living at home and will not be able to get to the poll to vote in this presidential election. She voiced this concern to another family member -- Emily, for our purposes -- who said she would look into it. She did. I found out Emily requested a ballot for Sonya, which will be mailed to -- get this! -- Emily's house. Emily will take it to Sonya, Sonya will complete and sign it, and then Emily will mail it. In the words of the old Christmas song, "Do you see what I see?"
How is it that Emily can request and receive a ballot for Sonya that goes not to Sonya's house, but her own? Now, these are honest people, so Emily won't use that ballot fraudulently, but she could if she wanted to, couldn't she? Easily. Looks to me like any ol' person may request a ballot for someone else, fill it out as she pleases when it shows up, sign as the other person, and mail it in. Bam! They've just voted in someone else's place.
There's a difference between mass mail-in voting that Democrats are pushing under the guise of health concerns due to the virus (although they won't voice concerns about the spread of the virus that these dangerous ongoing protests may incite -- but I digress) and absentee ballots. As I understand it, presidential mass mail-in voting will give any and everyone a ballot -- real folks, fake folks, fraud-inclined folks. Absentee ballots, or so I thought, had to be requested -- presumably by people with a pulse. The distinction causes many to be agreeable to absentee ballots, even if they oppose the mail-in option. But after hearing about Sonya and Emily, I have to wonder if one is any better than the other. If I can request a ballot for someone to complete and that ballot then be sent to me, who is to say I can't do whatever I want with it and do it again and again for others? Am I being unreasonable to ask these questions?
I offer these examples not to say there are multitudes of people out there scheming to sabotage a U.S. election. I offer these to say all those who are hissing and dismissing and claiming that concerns about voter fraud are ridiculous and just another example of those evil Republicans trying to suppress voters' rights might need to wake up and wise up. Of course, however, some never will -- not because they don't have the capacity to get it, but because they don't want to get it.
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.