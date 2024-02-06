Mail-in ballots: Voter fraud made easy in New York

Much talk is swirling about the voting process during this coronavirus craziness. Specifically, jabber about mass mail-in voting has been particularly prevalent. Democrats, typically, are for it, heralding the right to vote while accusing Republicans of wanting to suppress that right. Republicans are typically opposed, stating concerns about voter fraud. I'm weighing in as a person who has seen firsthand how easy it would be to do some downright dirty deeds during an election.

It doesn't matter how often folks poo-poo the threat of voter fraud, we know that even dead folks and Donald Duck have voted in years past. Embarrassing for the greatest nation on the earth, but true.

If we were a family of Joneses voting on extra crispy or spicy for dinner, that's one thing, but when we're dealing with the direction of a country, especially in these crucial times, that's something else altogether, and we've got to get it right. Fraud ain't right. Opening the door to fraud ain't right, either.

So let me take you back a few months when my friend in Missouri received a New York local/state election primary ballot at her house with my name on the envelope. A few things are noteworthy in this scenario: 1) This mail came to a friend's house, where I stayed for about 10 months when I first moved to Missouri, 2) It's been six years since I was staying at this friend's house, 3) I did not move back to New York after staying at her house, and 4) The ballot was not addressed to my New York address and then forwarded from the post office in New York to my friend's address in Missouri; it actually was addressed to her Missouri home. First, if they know I don't live in New York -- which they clearly know because they sent it to Missouri -- why would I be getting a New York ballot? And, mind you, I didn't get the ballot; a friend got the ballot. Is it me, or is this problematic? Second, in six years, this friend could have moved, and a stranger could have gotten the ballot. Whether friend, foe or foreigner, the intended person is not the person who received it, and even if I had received it, I shouldn't have received it because it should never have been sent. Ultimately, here's the issue: The person who did receive it could have filled it out and mailed it back -- thus voting in a New York election via a ballot some genius mailed to Missouri.