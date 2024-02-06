Macomb County GOP and the 2020 election

On Monday evening, each of Michigan's 83 county parties held Republican conventions. Conservatives met with the purpose of electing delegates to the state endorsement convention to begin the process of nominating candidates for attorney general and secretary of state, as well as to the Supreme Court and state education boards.

This is a granular yet critically important process that gives Michiganders, as well as reporters and analysts covering the midterm elections, a glimpse of what direction the Republican Party is headed before this fall's elections.

In particular, Macomb County, one of the state's largest and a bastion of blue-collar Republicanism, had 288 credentialed delegates meeting, each representing his or her home precinct. This county, which supported former President Donald Trump twice, could be described as one of the most "America First" large counties in the nation. Trump was even there for a rally last week. It is arguably a bellwether as to the current state of the party and its new conservative-populist coalition going forward.

When Macomb Township Republican Jamie Roe walked into the event at the Shelby Gardens convention space, he said the place was well on its way to being packed and the mood was "spirited."

County conventions choose the county executive committee, which in turn elects officers, including the county chair. After the 2020 election, the executive committee members and officers became solely focused on re-litigating the 2020 election. If you disagreed with them or doubted the utility of the exercise, you would quickly be called a RINO. Frustrations grew among Macomb conservatives, who generally did not think the election was stolen and were tired of hearing about it. They wanted to focus on winning in 2022 at the state, local and congressional levels while the chances seem good.

"Last night, everyone who was focused on winning the election in 2022 had been pushed over the edge," Roe said. "Fed-up activists and elected officials joined together to remove the Executive Committee and officers from office and replace them with a new group focused solely on winning in 2022 and not on the past." The event, which was raucous, also unified people who have been political adversaries for years but understood the current path of the county party would lead to disunity and defeat.

Roe was one of those elected to the new Executive Committee.

In 2020, Republicans in Macomb County had an incredible election; they won a majority on the County Commission for the first time since before the Great Depression. They won the offices of county prosecutor, county clerk, county treasurer and public works commissioner, and they gained state legislative seats.