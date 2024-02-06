Chances are quite good that yet another major hurricane will come ashore in the United States sometime before the 2024 presidential election is decided, and that it will afflict mainly Republican areas of the country. And if that should happen, large parts of the country will go even crazier than they already are.

And that is seriously crazy. Barking mad.

No particular expertise is required to see how these things could happen. We're still in the midst of hurricane season, after all, and 2024 has been a particularly active one so far. Also, if you glance at a map, Southern coastal regions are where Republicans live. Few Democratic strongholds in the gulf states.

Houston, New Orleans — that's about it. You'd think even a dunce like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could figure that out.

But no, the Georgia Republican thinks it's all a big conspiracy. She professes to believe that "they" control the weather. "They" presumably being the same mysterious cabal responsible for "Jewish space lasers" that caused massive wildfires in California a while back.

What's more, she has lots of company. Writing in The Atlantic, Charlie Warzel documented how crackpot conspiracy theories swept the internet. Infowars' Alex Jones alleged that hurricanes Helene and Milton were "weather weapons" deployed against American patriots by the U.S. government, i.e. the Biden administration.

"Scrolling through these platforms," Warzel wrote, "watching them fill with false information, harebrained theories, and doctored images — all while panicked residents boarded up their houses, struggled to evacuate, and prayed that their worldly possessions wouldn't be obliterated overnight — offered a portrait of American discourse almost too bleak to reckon with head-on."

Remember when Vice President Al Gore used to carry on about "the information superhighway" that was going to usher in a new age of enlightenment? Well, that's not what happened.

Instead of roadside shacks at the edge of town housing palm readers, tarot card mavens, horoscope experts and other solitary purveyors of mystical mumbo jumbo and superstition, we now have websites peddling delusional nonsense to thousands. Sheer folly has gotten organized.

And the politicians are not far behind. Donald Trump, JD Vance and Fox News have all peddled the lie that FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) is offering only one-time payments of $750 to homeowners who have lost their property due to the hurricanes, and that the money must be repaid.

None of that is true. Republican governors in the affected states have been unanimous in praising the federal response.