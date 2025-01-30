Lyons: Life is too short for four more years

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is Gene Lyons' last syndicated column.

After giving the matter some thought, I have decided that I've become unsuited to the low art of writing newspaper columns any longer. My deficiencies to participate in the current conversation are many. For one thing, I have never listened to a podcast. I prefer reading things, a more efficient way to gather and retain information.

For example, while I've heard of this Joe Rogan fellow, I've no good idea what he's all about. I gather he endorsed Donald Trump, and that's enough for me. But then I used to listen to Rush Limbaugh on my truck radio sometimes and generally found him preposterous. I suspect Rogan has inherited his audience of soreheads and members of the "I hate girls" club — yearning desperately for female companionship but ashamed to admit it.

Furthermore, I do not own, nor have I ever wanted, an iPhone. My sainted wife, maybe the least "tech savvy" person you could ever meet, spends a great deal of time struggling with hers, arguing constantly with that snippy Siri.

I get by with a steam-powered flip phone which rings about twice a week — normally a call from somebody I'm not eager to talk to.

Gifted with the fashion sense of a cowherd, I have never wanted to become an "influencer" anyway. When I really want to dress up, I go with L.L. Bean.

Just the other day, I encountered the online meanderings of one Jack Posobiec, a right-wing influencer who came up with a brilliant idea: "What if instead of a vaccine we just were able to get exposed to a weak version of the virus that enabled us to build the antibodies we need to fight the real thing?"

Yeah, what if? Here is how Wikipedia defines the term: "A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe. ... The agent stimulates the body's immune system to recognize the agent as a threat."

Talk about reinventing the wheel!

Something else I learned courtesy of Kevin Drum's invaluable website is that fewer than half of Republicans in an Axios/Ipsos poll say they trust the Centers for Disease Control for health information. Sixty-eight percent trust Trump.

Don't tell me it's not a cult.