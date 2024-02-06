Lowry: Why can't we deport more white criminal aliens?

The progressive response to President Donald Trump's deportations is just getting underway, and it's already dumb and hysterical.

According to MSNBC hosts Nicole Wallace and Joy Reid, we are potentially headed down the path of another Holocaust. "Similarities to what happened in Germany and what's happening now in America are just undeniable," Reid said the other day.

A common refrain is that the criminal illegal aliens who are being targeted are overwhelmingly Black and brown, proving that something nefarious is afoot. Leave it to progressives to see in these deportees not, first and foremost, violent offenders who represent a threat to the public, but people of color who are inherently victims.

Al Sharpton asserted on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that "we're looking for people of a certain Black or brown color."

On "The View," Sunny Hostin explained that the Trump deportations are going out of their way to target "a certain group or type of immigrant." Hostin believes that there are a lot of Asian and European visa-overstayers who are getting off scot-free while the administration goes after immigrants coming over the border because of the color of their skin.

"So I think there's a very clear message as to what this president wants the look of a criminal migrant to look like," she said, adding, "I think that's racist," to the applause of the studio audience.

This is predictably ill-informed. According to the Migration Policy Institute, in 2022, 80 percent of all illegal immigrants in the United States were from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The top five countries of origin were Mexico (45 percent of illegals), Guatemala (7 percent), El Salvador (6 percent), Honduras (5 percent), and India (3 percent). No European country made the top 10. Altogether, illegal immigrants from Europe, Canada and Oceania were 7 percent.

The picture is overwhelmingly of non-white illegal immigrants, who are coming from poor countries with some geographical proximity to us. This is a fact. It has nothing to do with how Trump "wants" illegal immigrants to look. If ICE undertakes entirely randomized raids, 80 percent of the people it finds are going to be Black and brown.