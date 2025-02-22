Lowry: Putin invaded and brutalized Ukraine, not the other way around

Ukraine got invaded by Russia. According to President Trump, it should never make that mistake again.

Miffed that Ukraine is miffed that it has been excluded from the early stages of negotiations over the war, Trump has blasted the embattled country for sticking up for its interests after being brutalized by Vladimir Putin for three years.

"Today I heard, ‘Oh, well, we weren’t invited.' Well, you’ve been there for three years," Trump said the other day. "You should have ended it — three years. You should have never started it. You could have made a deal."

This would be a fair charge to lodge against Ukraine if it had attempted to seize by force Russia’s Rostov and Belgorod Oblasts and gotten bogged down in a costly war of attrition with no clear exit plan.

In reality, as we all know, Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014 (after the Maidan Revolution toppled a pro-Putin president) and then followed up in 2022 with a more far-reaching attempt to decapitate Ukraine and render it a Russian satellite state.

Ukraine’s offense is to have been victimized by an expansionist Russia, a quality it has historically in common with Poland, Finland and the Baltic states, among others.

If Ukraine had shown better judgment than to be located next door to a much larger, perpetually aggrieved and autocratic neighbor, with which it shares a complicated history, perhaps this never would have happened.

Skeptics of the Ukraine war want to say that Russia was provoked into invading Ukraine — missiling its cities, blowing up its hospitals, destroying its electricity grid — by NATO’s assurances that Ukraine was on the path to joining the alliance.