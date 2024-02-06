Lowry: Trump's power play

Judging from the first week or so, the Trump doctrine is going to be, "We can do it the easy way or the hard way."

Those are the words the president used in a post on Truth Social last week threatening tariffs on Russia if it didn't cut a peace deal with Ukraine.

Trump is a president who understands, and has no hesitation in using, the leverage the U.S. has abroad as the world's preeminent economic and military power, and the leverage he has at home as a newly elected president with a mandate and the strong backing of a fervent political movement.

He's going to talk loudly and swing whatever stick he has at hand.

His brief diplomatic tussle with the president of Colombia was instructive. It started with an exchange of words, and ended with Trump putting his counterpart in what in the WWE they call a Scorpion Death Lock.

President Gustavo Petro didn't want to accept U.S. flights returning Colombian nationals who had come here illegally. Trump threatened punishing tariffs on Colombian goods, to which Petro responded with his own threat before realizing that he'd be deploying a peashooter against a mechanized infantry division.

Colombia sends a quarter of its exports to the United States, so Trump's threat of 25% tariffs escalating to 50% within a week was an intolerable risk.

This is likely to be a model for Trump getting other countries to accept our deportation flights, and getting Latin American nations to restore the immigration arrangements that worked so well at the end of Trump's first term.

Everyone knows the United States is the most powerful nation on Earth. Whereas the conventional thinking has been that this overwhelming might imposes on us an obligation to treat allies with a certain respect, Trump's belief is that it lends us a crushing disparity in negotiating power that we should use to our advantage.