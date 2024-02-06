Lowry: Trump can’t reverse Biden’s energy policies soon enough

Rarely has there been a more concerted effort by a country’s leadership to eliminate a source of national strength than the Biden administration’s war on fossil fuels.

As President Biden prepares to shuffle off the stage, he’s attempting to burnish his tarnished legacy with last-minute administrative actions.

To that end, he has just banned new offshore drilling along an enormous swath of the U.S. coastline as part of — as a White House statement put it — “the most ambitious climate and conservation agenda in our country’s history.”

“Ambitious” is one word for it; “perverse” is a better one.

As the U.S. has sprinted ahead of the rest of the world economically, in part thanks to revolutionary advances in oil and gas production, the Biden administration has worked to fasten around our neck the same green albatross dragging down EU economies.

If you think Germany, an increasingly sclerotic economy enfeebled by self-imposed high energy costs, is a model, the Biden agenda has a lot of appeal.

On the other hand, if you are grateful that God gave the U.S. cheap and abundant energy, and want to keep it that way, Biden can’t leave soon enough.

The offshore ban is an attempt by Biden, in the sad twilight of his presidency, to impose his policy preference going forward. It’s not a trifling matter; the act affects 625 million acres, a greater area than the Louisiana Purchase, which clocked in at 530 million.

Biden is exploiting the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act of 1953. The contention is that the law gives the president power to ban oil and gas leasing from federal waters, without lending a subsequent president the ability to revoke the prohibition. In other words: “Unilateral action for me, but not for thee.”

This would be a strange way for the statute to work, although one federal judge upheld this interpretation during the first Trump administration.