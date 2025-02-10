Lowry: The rise of Musk Derangement Syndrome

Democrats have finally found someone they hate more than Donald Trump.

Elon Musk, who is currently running roughshod over the federal bureaucracy with a sleep-deprived team of brilliant young tech geeks, is the public enemy of the hour.

After a devastating election loss and three weeks into a whirlwind Trump administration, what most animates a leaderless Democratic Party is their collective shock and horror occasioned by Elon Musk and his handiwork.

If Trump Derangement Syndrome has abated somewhat, Musk Derangement Syndrome has arisen to fill the vacuum.

Democrats are braying for Musk to get arrested at rallies in the street.

They're trying to subpoena him.

They want to know if his DOGE team is guilty of breaches of national security.

They are targeting him with a bill they've dubbed, embarrassingly, the Eliminate Looting of Our Nation by Mitigating Unethical State Kleptocracy (ELON MUSK) Act.

The greatest entrepreneur of our time is bringing a Silicon Valley ethos to the task of pruning and rationalizing federal agencies, a job that Democrats long assumed was so gargantuan and complex that no one would ever dare seriously attempt it, let alone accomplish it.

The German leftist Rudi Dutschke is associated with the idea of "the long march through the institutions," or a slow takeover of society by co-opting political and cultural centers of power. In Washington, Musk is attempting a very short march through the institutions – trying to reorient the federal bureaucracy and ax waste long targeted by Republicans in a matter of weeks.