Lowry: The art of the manufactured crisis

So much is new and topsy-turvy in our national politics, but one thing has endured – the commitment of the Democrats and the media to whipping up insta-hysteria about something Donald Trump has said or done, or might say or do.

This has been a consistent thread in their reaction to Trump since 2015, and the near unanimous insistence that we are in, or about to enter, "a constitutional crisis" over the last several days is the latest instance.

From seemingly nowhere, the phrase became practically obligatory in attacks on the Trump administration and in the press coverage.

On the influential New York Times podcast, The Daily, the paper's Supreme Court reporter, Adam Liptak, said that "the consensus is that this is a constitutional crisis."

There is indeed such a consensus among scholars and commentators hostile to the administration, and soon enough, there will be another rapidly congealing consensus around some other, similarly dire contention.

These panics often say as much about the panickers – who hope to create a political reality out of sheer passionate repetition – as they do about Trump.

There is no doubt that the administration is determined to exercise the maximum possible power over the federal bureaucracy, and it may, if it hasn't already, overstep its bounds. Everything is being litigated as we speak, and the administration will surely win some and lose some.

It's not clear why this is a crisis, even if the pace and audacity of the Musk-driven changes to federal operations have been extraordinary.