Lowry: Teslas aren't fascist vehicles

It's a trope to say that Donald Trump's opposition has been shell-shocked and rudderless in the wake of his election victory and his fast start out of the gate.

Not to fear, though. The Left has hit on its next big project -- an intifada against the country's largest maker of electric cars.

The progressive fear and loathing of Elon Musk now may be greater than that directed at Donald Trump. Since protestors don't have ready access to SpaceX's rockets or to Starlink's satellites – absent finding a way to launch their own rival satellite network into space – they're waging war on Tesla.

The heretofore trendsetting, eco-conscious vehicle for the affluent is now a hate object, a so-called swasticar, the equivalent of a Volkswagen in 1930's Germany.

Everyone has a right to peacefully protest, of course, and to refuse to buy whatever products they wish. But when the Left engages in direct action, it's always a sign you should take steps to protect your property and person.

Teslas have been set on fire, spray-painted and otherwise damaged. Charging stations have been burned and dealerships vandalized. Shots were fired at a Tesla showroom in Portland, Oregon.

A woman in Colorado who attacked a Tesla dealership, including with a Molotov cocktail, was subsequently arrested near the location with more makeshift bombs in her car.

A Tesla charging station in South Carolina was also Molotov-cocktailed. The vandal spraypainted "LONG LIVE UKRAINE" on the ground. In Ukraine, they prepared Molotov cocktails to blunt the advance of Russian tanks closing in on Kyiv; in America, progressive activists use them to stick it to an entrepreneur whose politics they don't like.

Of course, Teslas have been painted with swastikas, as if a streamlined federal government is an indicator of incipient fascism. As always, the Left is bizarrely incapable of distinguishing between libertarianism – Musk wants more freedom and less government – and totalitarianism.