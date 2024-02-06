Lowry: Sorry, everyone — Oswald still acted alone

All we need to know about the Deep State, we supposedly learned when John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.

In the aftermath of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, Sean Davis of the conservative website The Federalist wrote on X, "They did it to Kennedy, and his brother, and they just tried to do it to Trump."

In a recent conversation with Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson casually referred to the system having been broken "for at least 61 years since they killed a president in an election year."

"Exactly," Trump Jr. responded.

In another interview with Carlson, Ron Paul said that there "was a coup" on Nov. 22, 1963.

The JFK conspiracy theories originally emanated from the Left. As the Right has come to hate and distrust the Deep State, though, the theories have seeped over.

That such conspiracy theories have so long endured, and, in fact, found new converts on another part of the political spectrum, is a stunning victory of paranoia over reason and fiction over fact.

For all its consequence, the JFK assassination is an uncomplicated murder case.

There were only three shots that day, and they were all fired from the Texas School Book Depository, where Lee Harvey Oswald worked. Almost all the witnesses thought the shots came from the direction of the depository. Multiple witnesses saw a man with a rifle in the sixth-floor window. A couple of Oswald's fellow employees were on the floor beneath him and saw cement loosened by the shots fall from the ceiling.

All of this is why the police had an accurate description of Oswald within minutes and why an officer immediately rushed to the depository and found Oswald right after the assassination; he let him go when Oswald's supervisor said he was employed there.