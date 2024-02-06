Lowry: No, Trump is not a fascist

Kamala Harris has officially ended the "joy" phase of her campaign, and has instead entered the "Trump is a fascist" stage.

Asked at a CNN townhall whether she thinks Donald Trump is a fascist, Harris said, "Yes, I do."

The F-word is one of the Left's favorite swear words, and applying it to Trump must be emotionally satisfying, whether it makes sense on the merits or politically.

Until now, Harris has tended to make a case against Trump as a standard Republican who caters to the needs of the wealthy. Now, she's portraying him as an American Mussolini.

The occasion for Harris' new attack is former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly telling The New York Times that Trump meets the definition of a fascist, and his former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley maintaining, according to Bob Woodward, that Trump is "fascist to the core."

These are serious men who once held positions of serious responsibility, but that doesn't mean that their ideological taxonomy should be accepted.

As I wrote in my book, "The Case for Nationalism," 20th century fascists hated parliamentary democracy. They believed in an all-consuming state and had contempt for bourgeois life. Fundamentally, fascism celebrated violence in a nihilistic rejection of rationality and elevation of military struggle.

As for Hitler, he believed in an existential fight between the species, a conflict that the German race would wage in a war of annihilation against inferior peoples.

Trump says crude and unworthy things and behaved abysmally after the 2020 election, but the idea that he bears any meaningful resemblance to these cracked movements is a stupid smear.

Obviously, Trump isn't deploying a paramilitary wing of the GOP to clash with his enemies on the streets.

Rather than pursuing the classic fascist objective of territorial aggrandizement through conquest, he inveighs against his party's own military hawks.