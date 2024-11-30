There is about to be an outbreak of lawfulness in the United States, and Democrats and the press can't handle it.

President-elect Donald Trump's talk of "mass deportation" is being treated as a clear and present danger to the American order that blue jurisdictions need to mobilize to stop.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois has vowed, "I am going to do everything that I can to protect our undocumented immigrants."

Denver mayor Mike Johnston talked of a lurid fantasy where there'd be a "Tiananmen Square moment," with the Denver police and civilian population confronting federal immigration authorities. He subsequently admitted that invoking a historic massacre wasn't so apt. He still says he's willing to go to jail to oppose anything that is "illegal or immoral or un-American."

How about something that is mandated by law? Deportation is explicitly authorized in federal statute and a legitimate, necessary tool of immigration enforcement.

It is a symptom of how perverse the immigration debate has become that it is treated as the norm to allow millions of people to defy our laws, but it's a five-alarm fire if an incoming U.S. president vows to get serious about enforcing those same laws. If mass deportation is a hateful notion for Trump's opponents, maybe the Biden administration shouldn't have allowed a mass illegal influx.

Given the scale of the problem that he is seeking to address, Trump's rhetoric is appropriately extravagant. It makes sense, though, to think of his impending deportation program as broadly consistent with enforcement as it existed in the decades prior to Biden's presidency.